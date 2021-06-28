Kevin Owens got fans talking when he announced on Twitter that he was taking a little break from WWE. He just worked a singles match against Sami Zayn at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

It was reported after the announcement that Owens was taking time off as part of a storyline.

Dave Meltzer noted in today’s Daily Update that when Owens wrote last week that he was stepping away for a while, he only asked for just under two weeks off.

Thus, him returning next Friday on SmackDown for a Last Man Standing Match against Sami Zayn to determine a new participant in the Men’s Money in the Ladder match was always only meant for him to miss this week’s show.