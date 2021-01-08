Past Royal Rumbles dominated the viewing this past week even though there were some of the new offerings from WWE Network Documentaries. These events were the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:

1. Royal Rumble 2020

2. Roman Reigns Championship Matches

3. Day of TLC 2020

4. TLC 2020

5. Royal Rumble 2018

6. Royal Rumble 2019

7. Royal Rumble 2013

8. Royal Rumble 2010

9. Raw Talk

10. Royal Rumble 1997.