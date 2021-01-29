Past Royal Rumbles dominated the viewing this past week even though there were new offerings from WWE Network Documentaries were the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
- Attitude Era Royal Rumbles
- Royal Rumble 2020
- WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair
- My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson
- Royal Rumbles of the 2010s
- WWE Super Spectacle (India show)
- Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble of 2020
- Royal Rumble 2018
- Royal Rumble 2019
- Royal Rumble 2016.