Heaven documentary and Raw Talk were some of the new offerings from WWE Network Documentaries were the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
- Heaven documentary
- Goldberg at 54 documentary
- Raw Talk
- WWE 24 Big E
- NXT from 3/3
- Elimination Chamber 2021
- Royal Rumble 2021
- Fast Lane 2015
- Talking Smack
- Smackdown from 2/5
- NXT U.K. with the Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura match