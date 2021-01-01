WWE’s 10 best matches in 2020, WWE Superstars Gaming Series episode one, and Luke Harper’s Greatest Moments were some of the new offerings on the WWE Network.
It turns out that these programs were also some of the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
- WWE’s 10 best matches in 2020
- WWE Superstars Gaming Series episode one
- Royal Rumble 2020
- TLC 2020
- WWE Untold: Goldberg’s streak
- 2020 Slammy Awards
- Raw Talk 12/28
- Luke Harper’s Greatest Moments
- Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Drew McIntyre
- NXT on 12/23.