A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week.

Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

The four teams signed their respective contracts in two backstage segments seen on this week’s NXT show, which you can see below.

Next week’s NXT will also be the post-Halloween Havoc edition of the show.

Below are the aforementioned segments from this week’s NXT:

