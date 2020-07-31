News on Paul Heyman’s RAW vs. SmackDown Approach to Booking & Building Up RAW

There are new details on the recent WWE creative shake-up that saw Paul Heyman lose his RAW Executive Director job, while both RAW and SmackDown creative teams were consolidated under Bruce Prichard, courtesy of Fightful Select.

Heyman was known to take the idea of a RAW vs. SmackDown rivalry seriously, and he applied that to his work, and the mentality of booking RAW.

Heyman was said to have been very proud of new talents like Austin Theory, Angel Garza, WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, and several of the wrestlers that he had been using, who were not used before.

It was also said that Heyman went to great lengths to get other stars on RAW, particularly Murphy, and that he wanted to build more for the future of RAW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.