Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will bee a Best of 2022 episode, also featuring the reveal of the 2022 Year-End Awards.

It was noted via PWInsider that tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing.

The plan as of this week was to air 8 matches, 6 of which have never aired on TV before and are curated from pay-per-view events. One of the matches will be Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona from Hard To Kill 2022, with the Impact World Title eon the line.

The awards being announced tonight include Match of the Year, Male and Female Wrestlers of the Year and more, as voted on by the fans.

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature The Good Hands (John Skyler, Jason Hotch) vs. Delirious and Yuya Uemura. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

