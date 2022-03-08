Some of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees may be inducted digitally this year.

It was noted during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE may not be able to induct everyone on the live show as they have done in the past due to the ceremony being 90 minutes long, and a considerable amount of that 90 minutes expected to be devoted to The Undertaker’s induction, and the time of night.

In some cases, the inductees could be inducted digitally, according to the report. There’s no word on if that means via a short video speech or just a video package for certain people.

“Undertaker is going to get the big grand treatment and then I would presume Vader probably will…but a lot of the other guys, there’s been talk of, again with the 90 minutes, not even doing a ceremony but just doing it digitally,” Dave Meltzer said.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, from 10:30pm until midnight EST. The show will air right after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air, from the same venue, which is the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

The only names announced for the 2022 Class as of this writing are The Undertaker and Vader.

