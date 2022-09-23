WWE reportedly made several corporate releases this month.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there were layoffs in the WWE marketing department this past week. The departures included several Vice Presidents.

Despite the departures, WWE put out job listings this week for several high-profile positions – Senior Vice President of Customer Growth, Vice President of Affiliates, and Vice President of Marketing Operations.

