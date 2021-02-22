Several WWE trademark filings from October were recently denied by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for various reasons, but most notably the lack of written consent from the wrestlers who perform under the ring names applied for.

The denials were issued in mid-February. HeelByNature reports that the trademarks will be abandoned in six months unless WWE provides a signed document from the talent, with consent that WWE can use the name. The USPTO denials include evidence showing that the names belong to living individuals, requiring consent.

The following trademarks were denied:

* Dominik Mysterio – “The applied-for mark includes the name of the following individual applicant: “Dominik Mysterio”, or “Dominik Gutiérrez”, as shown in the attached evidence. However, this individual did not sign the application and the application does not include a written consent personally signed by this individual.”

* Kay Lee Rae – “The applied-for mark includes the name of the following individual applicant: “Kay Lee Ray” or “Kaleigh Rae”, as shown by the attached evidence. However, this individual did not sign the application and the application does not include a written consent personally signed by this individual.”

* Chelsea Green – “The applied-for mark includes the name of the following individual applicant: “Chelsea Green.” However, this individual did not sign the application and the application does not include a written consent personally signed by this individual.”

* A-Kid – “The applied-for mark includes the name of the following individual applicant: “A-Kid” or “Carlos Ruiz”, as shown by the attached evidence. However, this individual did not sign the application and the application does not include a written consent personally signed by this individual.”

* Amale – “The applied-for mark includes the name of the following individual applicant: “Amale” or “Amale Dib”, as shown by the attached evidence. However, this individual did not sign the application and the application does not include a written consent personally signed by this individual.”

* Amir Jordan – “The applied-for mark includes the name of the following individual applicant: “Amir Jordan.” However, this individual did not sign the application and the application does not include a written consent personally signed by this individual.”

* Aoife Valkyrie – “The applied-for mark includes the name of the following individual applicant: “Aoife Valkyrie” or “Aoife Cusack”, as shown by the attached evidence. However, this individual did not sign the application and the application does not include a written consent personally signed by this individual.”

The USPTO noted, “Because the individual named in the mark did not sign the application and the application did not include a proper written consent, applicant must provide a statement that the name in the mark identifies a particular living individual and a written consent to register the name.”

WWE must submit a written consent, personally signed by the named individual, along with a statement of consent.

WWE dealt with a similar situation in 2020 for trademark filings on Pete Dunne, Drew Gulak, Justus, Tony Nese, Mercedes Martinez, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Malcolm Bivens, and Raquel Gonzalez. Yim, Lee and Martinez ended up registering the trademarks on their own, outside of WWE. WWE’s applications for those three trademarks have been abandoned.

Stay tuned for more on pro wrestling trademarks.

(H/T to HeelByNature)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.