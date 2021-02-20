– One of the members of Sami Zayn’s documentary film crew on this week’s WWE SmackDown episode was played by former indie wrestler “The Apostle” Andrew Steele. Al Haft sent word that Steele started out as an intern for WWE NXT in 2017 before securing a job with WWE. Steele made his pro wrestling debut back in 2003, wrestling mostly in Delaware, with stints in Florida as well. He suffered a career-ending broken neck in 2015.

– Below is the full video of Kyle O’Reilly being stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center after Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode went off the air. The NXT Injury Report issued on Friday noted that O’Reilly suffered a neck injury in the attack by Adam Cole, and he is not currently medically cleared.

As we’ve noted, this is just a part of the storylines and O’Reilly is not legitimately injured. You can click here for O’Reilly’s recent statement.

