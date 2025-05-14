During a recent appearance on the “Rewind Recap Relive” podcast, Matt Riddle revealed that the WrestleMania 30 pay-per-view event was the show that inspired him to enter pro wrestling. He said,

“I also saw that year Daniel Bryan beat Triple H and beat Batista. It was [WrestleMania] 30 and that’s the first year of the network. No knock to Daniel Bryan, he’s an amazing professional wrestler, one of the probably the best, if not one of the best in the world. But I was like if he can do it, and he’s using a shoot background, kind of like a jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai background, and he’s not the biggest guy in the room. When I was watching wrestling for a lot of it, the biggest guy in the room dominated and still that happens, but now it seemed like this whole new window [opened].”

He continued, “If you could actually back it up with your background, like Brock Lesnar beating [The Undertaker’s] streak, it was a big year, a big WrestleMania. An MMA guy breaking The Streak in Brock and then Daniel Bryan being not that big, but beating Batista and Triple H [and Randy Orton] in the same night to become the Undisputed Champion. I think there’s an opening for me.”

Karrion Kross took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish his wife Scarlett a happy 34th birthday. He wrote:

“Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today.

Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I’d probably find her there anyways.

A huge thank you to everyone who subscribed to @Lady_Scarlett13 & @ShotziWWE YouTube channel.

You all put them over 50k”

Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today. Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I’d probably find her there anyways. A huge thank you to everyone who subscribed to @Lady_Scarlett13 & @ShotziWWE YouTube channel. You all put them over 50k 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LoVqb3Wybn — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) May 13, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, The Sandman commented on working with Sabu, his persona, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On working with Sabu in the ring: “An AEW match — how many things is an AEW six-man [match] remembering right now? 150 things to go on in the ring in a 20 minute match? Sabu, we went out there with like three [or] four ideas of what we wanted to do, you know what I mean? It didn’t have to be, ‘Tackle, drop down, hip toss.’ You know what I’m saying? You just go out there and you flow and you feel it.”

On Sabu’s character: “He didn’t cut promos. Sabu, because the guy knows who he is and he knows who his character is, he knows you’re not supposed to go out there and talk like his regular American self.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Tyler Breeze commented on the experience of being released from WWE, why it’s a “double-edged sword,” and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his release: “Obviously, it’s a double-edged sword, a combination of things depending on where you made it. So, when it came for me, I kinda essentially grew up in WWE, so — depending on what phase you’re at, you’re either ready to explore that other side, or kinda go, ‘Oh man, what do I do now?’ Then there’s people on the other side of it, who either didn’t get a taste of Raw and SmackDown, big time, so to speak, or they got there for a short time, so it’s like, ‘Oh man, I didn’t get to show what I can do.’ Either way, it’s great because it’s not the end unless you choose to be the end.”

On his mindset following his release: “First of, obviously, you recognize that there’s no paycheck coming. Luckily for me, I’m realistic. I saw where you’re sitting on the board, or you’re not those guys who are the John Cenas or whatever. So you start preparing for that day, [thinking] ‘Hey, if this happens, what am I going to do to still put food on the table for my family.’”

Mark Nash, WWE’s newest ring announcer, has officially cemented his place in the company.

After completing his initial probationary period, Nash (real name: Mark Shunock) has received his first official render and biography on WWE.com, marking a significant milestone in his WWE journey.

You can check out the official WWE.com bio below:

When it comes to the world of sports and entertainment, they don’t come more knowledgeable than Mark Nash.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Canada, who currently calls Las Vegas home, Mark spent seven years as host and ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN and has even worked with the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights as well as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nash is a multi-talented performer in his own right as not only is he a former member of the Canadian Hockey League, but he spent almost 10 years living in New York City performing on Americas premiere stages and performing in marquee hits like Disney’s The Lion King and Rock of Ages.

Now the voice of Friday Night SmackDown, get ready for Nash to bring his incredible energy to the WWE Universe every single week.