CM Punk made a surprise return to WWE after the main event of Saturday’s Survivor Series.

The main event featured The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh facing off against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton in the Men’s WarGames Match.

Following the match, Punk appeared near the stage area, causing Rollins to react angrily while being held back. This caused speculation about whether Rollins’ reaction was part of the storyline or his genuine emotions, given their history. Before the match, WWE talent were informed about Punk’s comeback, which reportedly upset some of them.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Rollins’ reaction was just an angle based on Rollins’ past comments about Punk.