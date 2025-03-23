Solo Sikoa’s accidental use of the “F bomb” was edited out of some replays of last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Fightful Select is reporting that reports from those involved with the WWE Bologna show mentioned that while the crowd wasn’t as energetic as others, WWE was pleased with the attendance.

Pete Dunne made his return to OTT Wrestling on March 22nd at OTT Homecoming. He performed a Triple H-inspired water spit entrance, accompanied by Trent Seven and Sammy D.

After the match, Dunne honored the late Ryan Smile and Niamh Dunphy with a tribute.

This marked Dunne’s first match in OTT Wrestling since 2019.

Pete Dunne also paid tribute to the passings of Ryan Smile and Niamh Dunphy. @PeteDunneYxB @OTT_wrestling https://t.co/E0m2zKjRcc pic.twitter.com/VlvSKqKRmX — Dropmick Wrestling (@dropmick) March 22, 2025

On Saturday, Sheamus made his in-ring return at a WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship but was unsuccessful in capturing the title, which has eluded him so far.

This marked Sheamus’ first match since the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.

Belfast.. my road to Wrestlemania starts TONIGHT. Bron Breakker will not leave MY COUNTRY with the IC Title. Are you ready for a BANGER?? pic.twitter.com/v0wgdinAhk — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 22, 2025

the boy is back in town 👊🏻 https://t.co/COyC0wVmg6 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 22, 2025