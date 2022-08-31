WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will reportedly be a Premium Live Event this year.

A new report from PWInsider notes that current plans call for NXT Halloween Havoc to take place on Saturday, October 22.

It’s believed that Halloween Havoc 2022 will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

This will be the next NXT special event following this Sunday’s Worlds Collide show, which is also taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

NXT brought back the Halloween Havoc name for a special edition of the weekly TV show in 2020, and that show was headlined by then-NXT Women’s Champion IYO SKY retaining over Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match. The 2021 event also aired as the weekly NXT TV show, and was headlined by Bron Breakker capturing the NXT Title from Ciampa.

WWE will likely announce Halloween Havoc in the next several weeks.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

