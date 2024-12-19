Dave Bautista and his production company Dogbone Entertainment have signed with WME.

According to a report from Matt Grobar of Deadline, the two sides recently reached an agreement.

Bautista is currently shooting “The Wrecking Crew” with Jason Momoa.

The report from Deadline states, “Bautista’s Dogbone is a full-service entertainment company, active across film and television, that’s focused on producing action-packed stories with heart, smart comedies, and compelling dramas that promote meaningful conversation. Credits for the company to date include My Spy: The Eternal City for Amazon, The Killer’s Game for Lionsgate, and In the Lost Lands.”

At this past weekend’s TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view event, Tessa Blanchard made her return to the company after leaving in 2020.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Figure Four Daily” podcast, TNA producer Lance Storm was asked about the backstage reaction to the controversial star’s return to her former home. He said,

“A, I’ve always liked Tessa. I first met her back at a NWA convention in Charlotte. I’ve known her for a long time, worked with her briefly in her last and my first TNA run. I do think that, at some point, people deserve second chances. I don’t know if mistakes, no matter how bad you make when you’re young, should follow you the rest of your life. I’m hoping it will work out for her and everyone. We’ll see how things go.”

He added, “It’s wrestling. Everybody is going to react professionally. If you were against it, you would probably avoid her. I only saw positive responses and interactions. Most people don’t want to make a scene, so if there were people who weren’t happy about it, they kept quiet. All I saw was positive reactions. Clearly, she’s a very talented worker. I think she would have been smart to apologize, say, ‘I was young and stupid,’ ages ago because people have been forgiven for much less, faster. Not issuing that apology made it drag out a long period of time. Do people deserve a second chance at some point? I’d like to think so.”

