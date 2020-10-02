Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event may feature a crowd made up of more than just developmental trainees.

As noted, Takeover is expected to be held from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Fightful Select reports how several talents and those close to talent are saying that the company made requests for them to bring “friends and family” for a crowd environment at Takeover on Sunday.

It was also noted that talent were asked on Friday to recommend names for the Takeover crowd.

Stay tuned for updates and remember to join us for live Takeover coverage on Sunday evening.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.