The final WWE RAW from the ThunderDome will reportedly be taped.

WWE will return to live crowds on Friday, July 16 as SmackDown takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston. Money In the Bank will be held that Sunday from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, and then the first RAW with a live crowd will be held on July 19 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Word now is that WWE will wrap up the ThunderDome era of tapings the week before the final episode airs.

The final live event to be held inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa will be the July 9 SmackDown episode, according to @Wrestlevotes. The July 12 RAW episode will be the final ThunderDome show to air on TV, but it’s now been revealed that this RAW will be taped the week before.

WWE first launched the ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando on August 21, 2020. WWE held that residency until December 7, when they moved to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. That residency ran from December 11 until the ThunderDome began airing from the Yuengling Center in Tampa on April 12.

WWE noted back in March that they had over 650,000 fan requests for ThunderDome seats at that point, with 130,000 of those requests coming in the first three months.

You can click here for WWE’s updated list of tour dates for this summer.

