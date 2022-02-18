Impact Wrestling is back running a more regular filming schedule with several upcoming dates confirmed, including New Orleans this weekend for No Surrender and TV tapings, Louisville for Sacrifice on March 5, Philadelphia in March, Dallas in April, and Poughkeepsie on April 23 for Rebellion.

Impact also plans to run the Cincinnati area in May, specifically for May 7 and May 8, according to Fightful Select. The current plan is to run the live Under Siege pay-per-view that Saturday, and then TV tapings the following day. Impact also has plans to run Northern Kentucky for the shows.

You can click here for the official Impact schedule to keep up with events and on-sale dates.

