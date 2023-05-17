The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event following Battleground is reportedly scheduled for later this summer.

A new report from PWInsider notes that a NXT PLE is scheduled for Saturday, August 12. This would be the weekend after WWE SummerSlam. It was noted that the location for the August NXT PLE has not been locked in. There’s also no word yet on the name of the event.

WWE did not hold a NXT PLE in August 2022, but they did hold the NXT Worlds Collide PLE in early September.

NXT Battleground is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA.

