WWE RAW is reportedly airing on the East Coast and West Coast at the same time next week.

It was reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that the USA Network will air RAW at the same time for both the East and West Coast feeds, at 8pm ET. The reason for the change has to do with coverage of the Olympics.

There’s no word on if this change is only for next Monday’s show, or for the duration of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. The games begin this Friday and run through Sunday, August 8.

