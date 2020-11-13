Last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view looks to have done around 100,000 buys, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This number includes buys from pay-per-view, FITE TV and BR Live. It was noted that the early indicators are more accurate than in the past as most of the buys AEW gets are streaming from FITE and BR Live.

It was also noted that domestic buys for Full Gear were lower than September’s All Out event and Revolution in February, but international buys were higher.

All Out and Revolution both drew an estimated 100,000 to 110,000 buys earlier this year. Double Or Nothing in May drew an estimated 115,000 – 120,000 pay-per-view buys.

The 2019 Full Gear pay-per-view drew an estimated 90,000 – 100,000 buys.

AEW Full Gear 2020 drew 850 paid fans to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for a $60,000 house. With sponsors and others in the crowd, there were just over 1,000 people in the venue.

