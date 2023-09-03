WWE is reportedly cutting back on the number of Premium Live Event post-show press conferences.

It was announced earlier in the week that a post-Payback press conference would be held backstage at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh after Saturday’s Payback PLE went off the air. However, the schedule listing was quietly removed later in the week, and there was no post-show presser held.

In an update, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics was in attendance for Payback and was reportedly told by WWE that moving forward we can expect to see post-show press conferences held mainly for international Premium Live Events and the big 5 events – the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In the Bank, SummerSlam, Survivor Series.

WWE’s post-show press conferences are usually hosted by Byron Saxton, with featured Superstars from that PLE taking questions from members of the media. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then wraps the press conference with his prepared notes and a few more questions from the media.

