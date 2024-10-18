The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some details on the traditional pay-per-view buys for WWE Bad Blood 2024.

As many of you know by now, traditional pay-per-view buys often come from rural areas, with the majority of WWE fans streaming the events on Peacock.

The show had 12,400 traditional buys, which is up 47.2% from Bash in Berlin. It is also the highest number for a ‘B’ WWE pay-per-view event this year. Of those who bought WWE Bad Blood, 73.5% did not purchase Bash in Berlin. Additionally, only 6.9% also bought AEW WrestleDream 2024.

One source stated, “Cody is a workhouse champion who makes people happy they’ve engaged the product. Punk is the legit attraction he always wanted to be. The Bloodline business is booming.”