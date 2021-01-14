As noted before, tonight’s WWE NXT crowd will be a bit different as they are using live virtual fans for the first time at the Capitol Wrestling Center. This is a change from before as previously NXT shows have featured archived fan footage from RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events held in the main ThunderDome.

The in-person crowd is also different. In an update, Fightful Select reports that the “NXT ThunderDome” fan experience for tonight is much different than other WWE shows. Fans attending the show live in person in Orlando were asked to show up one hour early, and had to provide state-issued ID to gain access.

It was also noted that they used a different layout than previous shows.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to click here for live NXT coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.