Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Dome at America’s Center was reportedly a big-time draw for St. Louis, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The Explore St. Louis organization reports that the WWE Royal Rumble had a local economic impact of $8.3 million in revenue “supporting the jobs of thousands of hospitality professionals throughout the region.”

It was noted that The Rumble also generated 11,000 hotel room stays in the area.

For those who missed it, you can click here for details on the Royal Rumble gate and merchandise sales.

Stay tuned for more. Below are highlights from The Rumble:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.