– WWE has confirmed a two-hour Kickoff pre-show for the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place on November 22. The main card will then begin at 7pm ET.

The Kickoff pre-show will air at 5pm ET on the WWE Network, the WWE website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch. No matches have been announced for the Survivor Series Kickoff as of this writing.

– Below is video of the custom title plates being installed for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch:

