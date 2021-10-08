Thunder Rosa says AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan went above and beyond in bringing her to the company.

As noted, Rosa began working with AEW in September 2020, but the company officially signed her and welcomed her to the team back in late July, on her 35th birthday. It was later reported that Rosa was able to sign with AEW after a buyout that was orchestrated with the NWA. The signing wasn’t a total shock as she had been working with AEW, but it came as somewhat of a surprise as her NWA contract ran through the end of this year. It had been reported that Rosa requested her NWA release as far back as 2020, but the request was denied. It was also stated that AEW officials, especially Khan, were being very careful about not tampering with contracts, and that AEW wanted to play by the book with the Rosa – NWA situation.

In an update, Rosa recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and said she was very flattered that Khan bought out her NWA contract when it was going to expire in a few months anyway.

There was said to be heat between NWA and Rosa long before that, and she had actually requested the release in late 2020. Rosa noted that Khan went above and beyond to make sure she felt wanted in AEW. She also said Khan has confidence in her abilities.

Regarding the heat between the NWA and Rosa, word is that there was a rocky end to their working relationship. By the end of Rosa’s time with the company, she was going directly through Director of Talent Relations Pat Kenney for her work there.

