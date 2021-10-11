WWE holds the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium, which will air on Peacock at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter that the show has no more tickets available and while the capacity of the venue is 22,000, the attendance will be lesser than that when WWE adds in production.

I've been told there are no tickets left for the WWE Crown Jewel event at the Mohammed Abdo Theater in Saudi Arabia. Venue capacity is 22K. The capacity for wrestling will be less when considering the stage set up. pic.twitter.com/0S5lDI0xbL — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 10, 2021

Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match:

Becky Lynch (champion) vs. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match:

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (champions) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

WWE Championship Match:

Big E (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred Match:

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

Hell in a Cell Match:

Edge vs. Seth Rollins