AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 7,852 tickets and there are 2,186 left. AEW set up the venue for 10,038 tickets.

Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson – judges to be ringside in case of another draw

AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express

TBS Title tournament final: Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho

Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

MJF will be in action