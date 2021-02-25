Pro wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter this week and called out AEW President & CEO Tony Khan for his latest “paid ad” on Impact Wrestling TV.

As noted, Khan and Tony Schiavone appeared on Impact this week for their 11th “paid advertisement” segment. This time The Tony’s brought several AEW wrestlers with them, some who were previously members of the Impact roster – Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Ryan Nemeth, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy. You can click here for the segment, which saw Khan continue to take shots at Impact and knock them for their star power.

Dreamer, who continues to work with Impact, took to Twitter and commented on the latest promo by Khan, now using “The Forbidden Door” as his nickname.

“Promo lesson 101 build the person you are talking about UP if you win or lose you have beaten or lost to someone special,” Dreamer wrote. “When more than half your staff worked @IMPACTWRESTLING don’t shit on the place that helped them because ur basically shitting on yourself #fact #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Khan has not responded to Dreamer’s tweet as of this writing.

Dreamer recently celebrated his 50th birthday by unsuccessfully challenging Impact World Champion Rich Swann in the main event of the No Surrender event. Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he suffered a dislocated finger during the bout, which he said was his 18th broken finger in his entire career. Dreamer blamed it on “his own fat.”

Dreamer, who started working behind-the-scenes and on TV again in 2018, also revealed that he’s stepping away from his on-camera role for some time. He also shared his thoughts on the match with Swann.

“Yes and no,” Dreamer said when asked if he was happy with his performance against Swann. “I wish I had a little more gas in the tank. The match went 17-18 minutes. I’m most proud of… neither of us threw a punch. The fact that we could keep people’s interest for the longest time and neither of us threw a punch, kudos to Rich and the match. There was glimmers that I loved. I was sucking wind. I haven’t blown up since the early 90s. Without fans, you have no clue. Adrenaline is nothing.

“When the thing happened with my finger, if there were fans there, I probably would’ve kept going. It was a combination of a kick to the head, finger killing me, I just needed a break and needed water. I’ve been put through tables and fallen off buildings, but the crowd rush with that, the performance gets brought out. Without fans there, I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on with my body?'”

He continued, “I don’t want to say this is goodbye, but I’ll be stepping away from on-camera stuff for a bit. There’s so much more stories to be told. I had my great moment and unless WWE and Drew McIntyre, on my 51st birthday, I’ll face him.”

After the loss to Swann, Dreamer then lost to TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in an Old School Rules match as the main event of last week’s post-No Surrender edition of Impact.

Stay tuned for more on Dreamer in Impact. You can see his tweet on Khan below:

