Tonight IMPACT Wrestling presents their Against All Odds special, which will feature world champion Kenny Omega defending the title against Moose in the show’s main event. That particular matchup will be taking place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, home of AEW, as opposed to Skyway Studios, home of IMPACT.

According to Fightful Select, the bout was actually taped last weekend during the tapings for Dynamite, with the report mentioning that it is a match many should “go out of their way to see.” Moose earned his opportunity at Omega and the world championship after winning a multi-man match at the Under Siege special earlier this year.

