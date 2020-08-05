News on Tonight’s WWE NXT Draft Kings Pool, Behind-The-Scenes Video of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT Superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, who is also a rapper and podcast host
The video shows Scott interviewing several guests on his show, including The New Day, Adam Cole and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro. Swerve, who defeated Jake Atlas on last Wednesday’s NXT show, also talks about Rey Mysterio inspiring him to get into pro wrestling.
– Draft Kings is running another pool for tonight’s NXT episode, which is being promoted by WWE again. Fans can make predictions for tonight’s show, track their results and then win their share of a $1,000 guaranteed prize.
Some of the questions to vote on include: Who will win the #1 Contender Match for the NXT Women’s Championship?, Will Raquel Gonzalez appear during the #1 Contender Match?, Will Rhea Ripley hit Dakota Kai with Riptide?, Who will win the Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Ladder Match at Takeover: XXX?, How many pin fall attempts will there be in the Triple Threat Match?, Will the Undisputed Era win the NXT Tag Team Titles?, How many times will Mauro Ranallo say ‘Mama Mia’ on commentary during matches?, How many 2-counts will there be in the match between Shane Thorne and Bronson Reed?, Will Dexter Lumis draw something during the show?, and How many appearances will there be by Mr.Regal AND Triple H on the show?, among several others.
Below is WWE’s announcement on the pool:
Play the NXT Pick’Em Pool for free for your chance at $1,000
Want to test your fandom against the rest of the NXT Universe for an opportunity to win $1,000? Enter DraftKings’ NXT Pick’Em Pool!
Fans can sign up to play for free at DraftKings and compete for a share of a guaranteed $1,000 prize pool. Make your predictions for what you think will happen on NXT this Wednesday night, then be sure to tune in to USA at 8/7 C to see how well you did!
Don’t miss this chance to test your prediction abilities and win!
Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms & conditions for details.
