There were changes made to the script for Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden.

It was noted by Fightful Select that a women’s tag team match was scheduled for the show, but nixed due to time restraints.

The match was to feature Liv Morgan and a partner vs. Carmella and Zelina Vega. There is no word yet on who was planned for Morgan’s partner, or if WWE plans to run the match next week.

On a related note, it looks like the Naomi – Sonya Deville storyline was also nixed from this week’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if this is related to the tag team match mixed above.

Naomi was brought to SmackDown from RAW last month, but she has not wrestled yet and the storyline is that Deville is too busy or occupied to deal with Naomi. Deville keeps telling Naomi “next week” but still brushes her off.

As seen below, Naomi has been playing up the storyline on Twitter. She started tweeting about tonight’s show earlier in the day, and even posted a backstage segment where she confronted Deville. This time Deville promised she will deal with Naomi next week.

One of the segments Naomi tweeted features Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. You can see Naomi’s tweets below:

Hi @SonyaDevilleWWE just sending you a friendly reminder😌 because tomorrow is FRIDAY! I’m still waiting for my first match 💚 pic.twitter.com/5D4awvugDk — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 9, 2021

Good morning @SonyaDevilleWWE 🤗 today is the day! — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 10, 2021

I’m trying to glow up @TheGarden but I have a feeling @SonyaDevilleWWE is ducking me all over NYC!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/liIq1b8DBB — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 11, 2021

