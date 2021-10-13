The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT will feature Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa teaming up.

WWE has announced that Breakker and Ciampa will face The Grizzled Young Veterans on next Tuesday’s NXT show, the final episode before Ciampa defends against Breakker at Halloween Havoc on October 26. This match was made after a backstage confrontation between the two sides on this week’s show, which you can see below.

Next week’s NXT will also feature Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones, plus the in-ring return of Tony D’Angelo.

D’Angelo made his NXT 2.0 debut last week with a win over Malik Blade, and has already developed a following online. This week’s show featured a promo where D’Angelo looked back on his win, and looked forward to continuing the family tradition. Also below is the latest Chase University segment where Chase kept the feud with Jones going.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT. You can click here for the current Halloween Havoc card.

