– WWE teased Karrion Kross vs. WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor once again during last night’s NXT show. While Kross did not appear live, WWE aired a new vignette where Scarlett gave a tarot reading that indicated Kross is moving on to Balor after his recent win over Damian Priest. You can see that vignette below.

While it looks like Balor’s next title defense will be against Pete Dunne, possibly at the Takeover event on Valentine’s Day, Kross will likely be waiting for Balor after that. The Kross vs. Balor match may be saved for WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

– NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai was held off NXT TV again this week, likely to sell the attack from Mercedes Martinez that took place three weeks ago. While Martinez vs. Shirai has been teased as the next NXT Women’s Title match, last night’s NXT show featured a vignette where Raquel Gonzalez made it clear that she is coming for Shirai and the title. You can see that video below.

It’s possible that WWE does Martinez vs. Shirai next at Takeover, and then saves Gonzalez vs. Shirai for a later date. Martinez has also been announced for the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, teaming with Toni Storm. The tournament kicks off next Wednesday with Martinez and Storm vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro).

