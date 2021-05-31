Friday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT reportedly drew just over 500,000 viewers.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Friday Night Dynamite show, the go-home episode for Double Or Nothing, was down 38% from last week’s show, which drew 821,000 viewers on TNT. That puts Friday’s viewership at around 510,000.

The final episode before Double Or Nothing aired in the special Friday at 10pm timeslot due to the NBA Playoffs. This week’s Dynamite show will also air on Friday night.

To compare, the Saturday Night Dynamite episode on August 22, 2020 drew 755,000 viewers while the Thursday Night Dynamite episode on August 27, 2020 drew 813,000 viewers.

On a related note, this week’s WWE and AEW ratings will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. You can click here for the overnight SmackDown numbers from last Friday, but the final numbers will not be out until later.

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on this week’s WWE and AEW ratings.

