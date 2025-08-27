There’s been renewed discussion about integrating pro wrestling into Power Slap, with Sinn Bohdi (fka Kizarny) involved with the company.

Fightful Select is reporting that a number of WWE wrestlers were not brought along for the current European tour and will not appear on television during it. Others have filmed vignettes that will air throughout the tour.

Brooke Hogan says she’s now convinced there was no foul play in her father Hulk Hogan’s passing, explaining that seeing his body firsthand has finally given her peace of mind.

Appearing on TMZ Live Wednesday, Brooke said she felt that it was important to be transparent with fans of the wrestling legend. While she never suspected anything like murder, she admitted that she wanted to see the evidence for herself before feeling at ease.

She explained that she worried her father might look drastically different five weeks after his death. Instead, she found him embalmed, dressed in a black suit and matching bandana, with his trademark mustache intact — so much so that she joked she could almost imagine him stepping back into the ring.

As noted, Brooke had previously raised doubts on Instagram, suggesting that officials weren’t sharing the full story. But after viewing her father’s body, she says she feels reassured that “everything is on the up and up.”

Brooke also confirmed that an autopsy has been performed, adding that she saw her father’s chest stitched up from the procedure. She has not yet reviewed the results, though she believes Hulk’s widow, Sky Daily, likely has them in hand.

One detail mentioned in the police report was a severed phrenic nerve during a recent operation, something Brooke acknowledged but said she has yet to fully understand.

Interestingly, Brooke revealed that hearing Sky’s 911 call was more painful for her than seeing Hulk’s body, noting the emotional weight of the recording.