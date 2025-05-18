During a recent interview with WGN Radio 720, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher commented on the origin of his pink-colored Ring attire and why he loves wearing pink.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On noting most wrestlers don’t wear pink attire: “I think it was a tweet that I saw, and it was like, ‘Not enough male wrestlers wear pink,’ and that was enough in my brain to go, ‘Oh, my God, I love the color pink.’ No guys wear the color pink.”

On getting his gear designer to start creating some pink-colored gear for him: “Then, I literally just messaged my gear designer, and I was like, ‘What do you think, triple pink?’ He was like, ‘Yes,’ and then we just started working on it, and by the time it was done, I put out a tweet myself after we’d done designing it and I’d ordered it, I was like, ‘I have just designed my favorite gear of all time. Yeah, it won’t be here for a while, but you’ll know when you see it,’ and that was the gear.”

Former WWE and TNA Wrestling broadcaster Josh Mathews has recently taken on a behind-the-scenes role in AEW, focusing on the production side of operations. In a conversation with Maven Huffman on his YouTube channel, Mathews opened up about his responsibilities in the company. His role involves acting as a liaison, helping to streamline communication between AEW’s production team and the producers and agents responsible for the matches.

Mathews shared that he is currently shadowing AEW Executive Vice President and Head of Global Production, Mike Mansury. As he explained, “Right now, [I’m] shadowing Mike Mansury. So, I’ll do the Ring of Honor matches before, then I’ll sit and watch [AEW] Collision, then do the Ring of Honor matches after. It’ll be a busy night.”

Mathews isn’t the only member of his household working with AEW — his wife, Madison Rayne, has been part of the backstage team since joining the company in 2022.

Jay Lethal thinks The Hurt Syndicate is simply taking advantage of Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Over the past few weeks on AEW programming, MJF has been making a concerted effort to earn the approval of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in hopes of joining The Hurt Syndicate, which also includes MVP. On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Lashley finally gave his endorsement, officially welcoming MJF into the group.

Speaking on his tag team partner Jeff Jarrett’s podcast in a special review of the May 14 show, Lethal discussed the storyline and noted how invested the crowd was in Lashley’s final decision. However, he expressed skepticism about MJF’s new alliance, suggesting that MVP, Benjamin, and Lashley are merely using MJF, capitalizing on his reputation as someone who always manages to get what he wants. He said,

“I was very excited about the Hurt Syndicate adding MJF to the group, actually. I think the crowd’s reaction was my favorite part. Just the whole, ‘Is he going to be up? Is he going to be down?’ When he finally gave the thumbs up, I don’t think the crowd ever expected it. From my view, I’m sure it’s probably going to lead to the Hurt Syndicate using MJF, because I think they view him as somebody who, no matter what shortcut he takes, he gets what he wants all the time. So, I think they’re going to use that. They can use that so much to their advantage.”

