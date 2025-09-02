— NBC Sports President Rick Cordella expressed gratitude to WWE for its collaboration with Peacock in 2021, which included hosting the platform’s final main roster pay-per-view with Clash In Paris.

Beginning September 20, WWE’s main roster pay-per-view events will transition to ESPN, starting with Wrestlepalooza.

Cordella commended WWE executives Nick Khan, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon for trusting Peacock in its early stages and confirmed that the partnership will persist, with Saturday Night’s Main Event specials and NXT pay-per-view events continuing to air on Peacock for the foreseeable future. He tweeted,

“And a big thank you to @WWE, Nick Khan, @TripleH, and @StephMcMahon for taking a chance on Peacock 5 years ago, as we were just launching.

But it’s not goodbye. We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come.”

And a big thank you to @WWE Nick Khan, @TripleH and @StephMcMahon for taking a chance on Peacock 5 years ago, as we were just launching. But it’s not goodbye. We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come. https://t.co/klTGmOpbgr — Rick Cordella (@rickcordella) September 1, 2025

— Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett parted ways with WWE last month after their contracts expired on August 10.

Kross recently addressed speculation surrounding his WWE departure, clarifying that he would never participate in a storyline about losing his job.

In an interview with “Instinct Culture,” he noted that many people — including some of his colleagues — were unsure whether his exit was a scripted angle.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On where fans are with whether it’s a work or not: “There are hundreds of people who have been coming to the table, a lot of them angry because they were hoping it was a work and there would be a payoff. I would never work somebody like that. To me, it’s not in good taste. Running an angle where you lose your job and upset people is not something I would do. I understand why people thought it was going to be a work, they were hoping it was going to be a work.”

On some of his colleagues not being sure whether it was legit or not: “A lot of the guys didn’t know. We were like, ‘Let’s see what happens. Maybe they’ll recover the situation.’ We remained somewhat quiet about it.”

— During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bronson Reed shared that Triple H had assured him his place on the roster was safe after he suffered an ankle fracture at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Reed made his return in May following months of recovery, joining forces with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On talking with Triple H backstage after the injury: “I stood up and I walked backstage. The doctors didn’t think I had anything broken because I was able to walk. But then [Triple H] came and sat with me backstage, and he was trying to reassure me… I went to stand up and I couldn’t stand up.”

On getting a call from Triple H reassuring him: “He called me himself, and he said, ‘Just worry about rehabbing and getting yourself right again…when you come back here, you’re gonna be in the right spot.”

— During a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer suggested that NXT World Champion Oba Femi make his WWE main roster debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh. He said,

“I’m looking at a 2026 new era for Oba Femi [at the] Royal Rumble. Let him come in, not win, but eliminate ten people. Give him instant credibility and let him run with it. You could even old school have him beat up enhancement talent. I think Oba, though he’s a great baby face, may come off as a bigger force as a heel. It’s lining up where you want to go with this guy in 2026. But I would be like he’s a 2026 #1 draft pick if he’s on the same trajectory.”

He continued, “I do not know if Ricky Saints is the guy to defeat him either. I don’t know who that person is outside of one, and that’s Trick. Because I feel what Trick has also done in TNA [is] help elevate the brand, he’s helped elevate himself. And a Trick-Oba thing is something to really, really — I know they’ve done it before, but they’re different guys. And if you could, I don’t want to say title versus title, because I’d have no clue what would happen with that.”

(h/t – Fightful)