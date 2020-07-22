News on What Will Open and Close Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT is scheduled to open up with a TNT Title match.

As noted, Cody Rhodes will defend his title on tonight’s show and it was noted by AEW boss Tony Khan that a “top independent wrestler” will be the one to answer the open challenge. There’s no word yet on who that wrestler is, but PWInsider reports that the match will open tonight’s broadcast.

The main event of tonight’s show is scheduled to be Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against a “top independent wrestler”

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear

* MJF will be in action

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Five

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

