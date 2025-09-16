— WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will not compete at tonight’s NXT: Homecoming special at Full Sail University.

Stratton was originally scheduled to team with Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley against Fatal Influence but was pulled from the match after not being medically cleared. Lyra Valkyria will take her place.

On today’s edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Bryan Alvarez reported that Stratton’s injury likely occurred during her recent SmackDown title defense against Jade Cargill. He said,

“The most likely spot was a moonsault off the post in the match, the championship match with Jade Cargill, where she smashed her head on the ground. And this was right before the finish and they both got counted out. You could see the referee was talking to [Stratton] and then Nia was scheduled to do a run-in and attack both of them, and if you watch it, man, she barely touched Tiffany.”

Neither WWE nor Stratton have issued an official update, but the situation appears to involve a concussion or similar head injury. Currently, there is no confirmed timeline for her return.

— On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on WWE’s announcement that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Ray proposed that AEW capitalize on the situation by hosting a WrestleMania-style event in the United States and offering it free of charge for fans unable to attend WWE’s overseas show.

On how AEW should counter-program WrestleMania 43 with their own event in the U.S.: “During WrestleMania of 2027, put on an event in the United States, WrestleMania-esque for the people here, for the WrestleCon to piggyback off of, for the independent wrestling companies to piggyback off of. It’s right there in front of him, man. Do the show in like Chicago. This is your opportunity to put on an event for the United States where [you say], ‘Okay wrestling fans, if they want to take their show all the way over there, fine. Here is what we’re doing.’”

On how AEW should offer a free show to go against WWE’s greed: “This would be a great opportunity for AEW to counter program the biggest show on WWE’s calendar. And since the perception is the WWE is being greedy and they’re going after all the money, this is all about money, this decision to go to Saudi. What’s the opposite of going after the money and only being about money? The opposite is free.”

On how Tony Khan can afford to put on a show like this: “Listen, if anybody can afford to throw money at a show like that, it’s Tony. He does have disposable money. And think about the perception that you would create if you did a free event the same night as WrestleMania. If Tony doesn’t take advantage of this opportunity, where there is no competition in the United States on that day, where there is nobody standing up because it’s not like the WWE is going to be able to come back and go, ‘Well, we’re going to put on a show in Chicago that day.’ Also, they’re not going to counter program WrestleMania with their own programming.”

On how it would be a chance for AEW and Tony Khan to show that they care: “Here is the opportunity we’ve been talking about for a while to create a perception of what AEW is and what AEW means to wrestling fans and what you can do to get eyes on your product. Give wrestling fans what you call the greatest pro wrestling on the planet. Give it to them. Give WrestleCon an opportunity. Give the Indies an opportunity. Allow AEW to become the center of the wrestling universe in the United States.”

— On the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash weighed in on WWE’s announcement that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Nash reflected on the company’s global expansion and admitted that it still feels surreal to see WrestleMania being hosted outside the United States.

On the logistics of taping shows before WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia: “No, they’ll have a base someplace in Europe. And they’ll put all that s**t in a can, probably… Then fly in. It’s like the Super Bowl. Heavy playoff game, you fly in, you do your media, you do your WrestleMania week, and Saudi Arabia.

On the Hall of Fame: “Well, I would tape the Hall of Fame because it didn’t seem to hurt the 2020 Hall of Fame. When we were in COVID, we filmed that with no crowd.”

On the rumor of having two WrestleManias a year: “Haven’t you heard that there’s going to be two WrestleManias a year? I’ve heard that… If the Netflix deal becomes a f**king absolute wrestling desert, you’re gonna f**king do whatever you have to to watch f**king a premium live event. I don’t know, I’m trying to come to grips with what I’m gonna do.”