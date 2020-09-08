Rey Mysterio should be back in action in time for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on November 1.

As we’ve noted, Rey suffered a triceps injury during the WWE Payback pay-per-view on August 30, as he and son Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy. It was believed then that Rey would not need surgery, and that is still the word from a source close to the situation, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was reported that as of this past Wednesday or Thursday, WWE expects Mysterio to be out of action for 4-6 more weeks. The triceps injury is a partial tear, not a full tear, and Mysterio will not need surgery.

Rey noted on Instagram over the weekend that he underwent PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatment at Dan Henderson’s Athletic Fitness Center in Temecula, CA. You can see his Instagram video from the facility below.

On a related note, last night’s RAW saw Dominik defeat Murphy in a Street Fight main event. The entire family was back at RAW again this week – Rey, Dominik, Rey’s daughter Aliyah, and wife Angie. The show went off the air after the family destroyed Murphy with kendo stick shots. Rey addressed the camera and warned Rollins that he will be coming for him soon, indicating that their feud is not over.

As seen below, The Mysterio Family did a photo shoot and spoke with Sarah Schreiber after last night’s show went off the air. They talked to Schreiber about how satisfying it was to hit Murphy with the kendo sticks to get payback for Dominik. Dominik called the past few weeks surreal and said it’s a blessing to have his whole family with him. He also said Murphy got what he deserved, but there’s more coming. Rey added that they can’t wait to get their hands on Rollins.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey’s WWE status and injury.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.