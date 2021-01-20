– Below is a new promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will address WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble on the show. Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E with the title on the line has also been announced, plus Bayley vs. Bianca Belair in Bayley’s Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge.

– The brackets for the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed during WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning.

WWE has already announced four teams for the tournament – Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter), Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell). The first round will begin on tomorrow’s NXT show with Storm and Martinez vs. Carter and Catanzaro.

Guests announced for The Bump tomorrow are WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, and new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Stay tuned for news from the show.

It's all in the hips and it's all on #WWETheBump as we're joined by @WWEGable on the show for the very first time! See you tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/C5vbHI6LnA — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 19, 2021

