— There’s an update on WWE Superstar Jade Cargill following the cut she suffered during last week’s WWE SmackDown title match. According to a report from Pwinsider, the injury did not require plastic surgery and was treated with stitches despite how severe it appeared.

WWE officials are optimistic that Cargill will be cleared to compete within a few weeks. She has not been pulled from the road and remains on schedule. The injury occurred during her Triple Threat Match against Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, where Stratton retained after scoring the pinfall.

Cargill shared photos of the cut on Instagram (warning: graphic content). Despite the injury, she finished the match. While there’s speculation the ending may have been adjusted on the fly, Stratton’s win was always the planned result.

— Rey Mysterio’s return to the ring may be just around the corner. The WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly in the final stages of recovery and could be back in action soon.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Mysterio is expected at the WWE Performance Center this week as part of his last steps toward being cleared. This comes after a Fightful Select report from September 2025 noted that he was “gearing up” for a comeback.

Mysterio has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury earlier this year, which forced him to miss his scheduled WrestleMania 41 match against El Grande Americano. Instead, Rey Fenix filled in for him, though Americano ultimately scored the victory after using his loaded mask.

Despite his injury, Mysterio made an appearance at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide earlier this year, where he hinted at the possibility of bringing Alberto El Patron back to either WWE or AAA.