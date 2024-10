On Monday, Samantha Irvin took to Twitter to announce that she was leaving WWE.

Pwinsider is reporting that Irvin resigned from her position and was not fired.

Additionally, it is said that WWE was made aware of Irvin’s decision on Monday morning.

While there’s currently no word on why Irvin decided to resign, it came as a shock to many as they didn’t know in advance.

