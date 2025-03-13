During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green commented on a possible match with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. She said,

“I’ve shared some words with Nikki Bella. I feel like… look. We’ve had a friendship for years, now maybe it is time to step in the ring and square off, face off. I don’t know! Vegas and WrestleMania in Las Vegas is just so special because I think anything could happen. We really don’t know right now, we’re on the Road to WrestleMania. We don’t know where this is going to go, what storylines are going to be put into place. I feel like the people want it. So, should we give them what they want?”

She continued, “She looks amazing. She’s been such a pivotal woman in this women’s evolution, and the Give Divas a Chance movement. She was kind of a trailblazer! So I just think having her back is, really, a gain all around for the women’s division. I mean, can you imagine if on April 19 or 20th, we saw Nikki Bella in Las Vegas, on the grandest stage of them all? I would be watching as a fan, whether I was in the ring with her or not.”

The Shield, consisting of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley, debuted in WWE in 2012 and became one of the most dominant factions in the company’s history.

Although they officially split in 2019 when Moxley left WWE for AEW, fans have speculated about a potential reunion, especially with WrestleMania 41 approaching.

In a recent interview with WFAN, Rollins was asked about the possibility of a Shield reunion at WrestleMania 41. However, due to Moxley still being under contract with AEW, Rollins dismissed the idea. He said,

“Look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain’t coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We’re gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime.”

Jade Cargill made her return at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, attacking Naomi.

On last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi revealed to Bianca Belair that she was the one who attacked Cargill backstage in November. Cargill then appeared in the ring and took Naomi out. The two have been exchanging heated remarks on social media.

On Wednesday, Naomi responded to Cargill by changing her profile picture to one of herself standing over Naomi, vowing to send Cargill “back to where you came from” once her neck heals.