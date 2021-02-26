Pro wrestling veteran Jimmy Jacobs is reportedly working as the current head of the Impact Wrestling creative team.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jacobs writes Impact TV each week usually with help from Robert Evans and Tommy Dreamer.

Jacobs leads the team but reports to Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, who has the final say on all Impact creative matters.

Jacobs, who also works as a producer for Impact, worked as a WWE creative writer from 2015-2017. He debuted with Impact in November 2017. Evans also worked as a WWE writer from 2016-2019. He joined Impact in October 2019, and also works as a producer. It was just reported that Dreamer is stepping away from his TV role to focus on his behind-the-scenes work, as a producer and writer.

It’s interesting how Jacobs and Evans both had somewhat controversial WWE departures. Jacobs was released in 2017 after posting an Instagram photo with members of The Bullet Club (current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Marty Scurll) outside of a RAW show in Ontario, California when they were filming for a mock invasion of RAW for Being The Elite. Evans left after upsetting WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon during the 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony after Vince’s name was mentioned during Bret Hart’s speech for The Hart Foundation, which Evans produced. Vince ended up yelling at Evans backstage, which led to Evans quitting.

Stay tuned for more on Impact creative.

