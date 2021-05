Several indie wrestlers and WWE NXT talents were booked as the zombies for the Lumberjack Match at last night’s WrestleMania Backlash event, which saw Damian Priest defeat The Miz.

Joe Gacy, Daniel Vidot, and Cal Bloom, son of former WWE star Wayne Bloom of The Beverly Brothers were booked as zombies, according to Fightful Select. Asher Hale and Ikemen Jiro may have been among the zombies as well.

